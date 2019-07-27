The City of Marshall Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Notice for customers affected by a water main break that occurred on Saturday, July 27 in the area of the intersection of South Allen Boulevard and West Rusk Street, which has caused an undetermined amount of customers to experience little to no water pressure.
While the break has already been repaired, the Boil Water Notice remains in effect until further notice. The city will advise affected customers once the notice has been rescinded.
Due to the low water pressure and/or no water pressure during the repair, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.
Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil for an additional two (2) minutes. In lieu of boiling, residents may choose to purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. The city will advise affected residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.
If customers are unsure whether they should boil their water and have experienced little to no water pressure, play it safe and boil. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the water break in the aforementioned area.
Questions about this issue should be directed to the city’s after hours water utilities phone number at 903-935-4487.