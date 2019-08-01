City residents who have a streetlight out on their street are able to report the issue through AEP/SWEPCO’s online outage reporting platform at www.swepco.com/outages/report/StreetlightProblem.aspx or by calling the automated telephone outage reporting line at 1-888-218-3919.
Residents who choose the online option will simply fill out the form displayed on the webpage with the applicable information and then click the submit button.
After submitting the form, AEP/SWEPCO will send a crew member to fix the streetlight.
Residents may also call AEP/SWEPCO’s Outage Reporting line at 1-888-218-3919.
For this option, you will press “1” and then “3” on your phone’s keypad to report the outage.
Residents who choose this option will need to have the following information ready: streetlight address or nearest street address, city and state and the streetlight pole number, which is helpful in identifying the specific outage location.
For more information, visit www.swepco.com/outages/report/StreetlightProblem.aspx or contact AEP/SWEPCO’s customer service line at 1-877-373-4858.