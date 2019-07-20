Staff Reports
Marshall was hit hard Saturday morning with news of the passing of Ketrevion Carter, who drowned Friday night in the pool of a Stephenville apartment complex.
Carter was about to enter his sophomore year at Marshall High School as an offensive lineman for the Mavericks.
“Maverick Nation has heavy hearts this morning after the news from last night,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said in a Tweet Saturday morning. “The Lord called home a great young man.
“There is no doubt he will be holding down the O-line in heaven. Fly high Trey, Maverick Nation will greatly miss you.”
Despite not having played on varsity just yet, Marshall offensive coordinator Zach Quinlan said Carter had a lot of potential.
“He was a good kid, a good young kid who had a lot of potential in football and in life,” Marshall Quinlan added. “It’s a very sad situation.”
According to a Facebook post by the Stephenville Police Department, officers received a call at 8:33 p.m. Friday regarding an unresponsive teen (Carter) at an apartment swimming pool.
Bystanders and first responders attempted lifesaving-efforts before Carter, 16, was transported to Texas Health Resources Stephenville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., according to the post.
Evidence indicates the incident was an accidental drowning and no foul play was suspected.
“The Stephenville Police Department would like to thank all for the efforts of the bystanders and Fire/EMS personnel for their lifesaving efforts,” the post read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during tragic time.”