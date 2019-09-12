Longtime County Engineer John Paul Jones announced his retirement Labor Day weekend, effective Aug. 31, after nearly 20 years.
He’s served in the role since Dec. 20, 1999.
Following about an hour-long executive session last week, the Harrison County Commissioners Court approved to appoint foreman Luke Davis, to head the county road and bridge department in the interim. Davis will also continue his current duties.
“He’s one of the best supervisors out there,” said County Judge Chad Sims. “We feel like he’ll do a great job in that position during this interim time.”
Sims made the motion to appoint Davis to fill in as the lead person in the department. The motion was seconded by Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb and unanimously approved in a 4-0 vote with Sims, Commissioners Hatfield, Ebarb and Mauldin voting.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins was absent from the vote due to a prior engagement.