Monday was the best $450 Joe Bounds, an investigator with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, had spent in a long time, he said.
After finding a boy on the side of the road in distress from wrecking his bike and Xbox he had in tow, Bounds ran to his aid and ultimately got permission from his mother to take him to Walmart to buy a new game system. He left with a new bike, too.
“I remembered the bike was all messed up and he wrecked it because the chain was broke,” said Bounds. “So we (left) with an Xbox and a bike.”
“I did what any other good person probably would’ve done anywhere,” the investigator said meekly.
Walmart was so touched by the gesture that they gave a discount.
“I spoke to the staff at Walmart, told them what happened and they offered to knock 10 percent off the Xbox,” said Bounds.
A staff member was also so moved by the investigator’s “big heart” that she captured the moment in a photo, which has now gone viral on Facebook.
The social media attention and reaction has taken Bounds by surprise.
“I’m not on Facebook,” he said, sharing how shocked he was to learn that his good deed had made it to social media. He said he was just happy to bring a smile to a kid’s face.
“I enjoyed doing it,” the investigator said.
“It wasn’t anything special. The Lord put me at the right place to help a kid out,” he said.
The kind act meant the world to the child’s mother, Falyn Long, who shared the special moment on her social media Facebook page Monday.
“My baby had a wreck on his bike … car swerved in front of him and this officer was lucky enough to be there for him … he fell and broke his game and his bike and he took my baby and bought him new game and a bike,” the mother shared.
“I can’t thank you enough … my baby is ok but this officer blessed my baby … thank you so much,” the mother wrote.
Her post had 189 shares, alone, and more than 600 likes, as of Tuesday evening.
“This makes my heart smile. Thank you officer!” one commenter, Kristi Lynn, wrote.
“This is awesome,” several others said.
Bounds said he was headed to lunch on South Washington, close to the fire station when he saw a bicycle on the side of the road and the child struggling with the bike.
“He was messing with his chain,” Bounds said, sharing the chain had broken.
Bounds noticed that an Xbox the child had in his backpack had crashed, too.
“He was upset,” Bounds recalled. “You could tell he was upset. He was sitting down trying to put it back together.”
Bounds said the young man was en route to a friend’s house to play on the Xbox system when the incident happened. Seeing his dilemma, the investigator loaded the bike, Xbox and kid up from the side of the road and attempted to help put the Xbox back together, to no avail.
“That didn’t work,” Bounds recalled.
Bounds then called the child’s mother, informed her of what happened and asked permission to give him a lift to his friend’s house to check the gaming system out from there.
“We got to the friend’s house and I told him to go inside to see if the Xbox would work and he went inside and about five minutes later he came back out with tears in his eyes and he said it wouldn’t work,” the officer recalled. “So I said: ‘Well, hop in the truck, I’m going to take you to get another one.’”
“He hopped in the truck, started crying and gave me a hug,” Bounds said, sharing how the child’s joy warmed his heart.
“We called his mom, told her we were going to go to Walmart and I told her I’d drop him back off at the friend’s house when we got done,” said Bounds.
At Walmart, he let the child pick out the Xbox of his choice as well as a new bicycle.
“Then I took him back to his friend’s house. He’s probably still playing now,” Bounds chuckled.
The investigator said it just felt good to help make a child’s day.
“I was just trying to help a kid out. He was a sweet kid … very well-mannered,” said Bounds. “Any other good person that would’ve been there would’ve done the same thing.
“He was a genuinely good-hearted kid and was really upset about that Xbox, so I was trying to help him,” he continued. “It was the best $450 I spent in a long time.”
“It made me feel good,” said Bounds.