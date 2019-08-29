Staff Reports
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s annual East Texas Forage Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op, 1200 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer.
The conference gives livestock and hay producers a wide range of information to help them maximize their pasture’s potential. Topics covered include: forage management, pest and weed control and testing for quality.
Cost is $15 per person until Friday, Aug. 30 and $25 thereafter. Lunch is provided. To register, call the AgriLife Extension office in Upshur County at 903-843-4019.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education credits — two general, one laws and regulations — will be available for licensed pesticide applicators.