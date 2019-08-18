Discounted season tickets are still available for the 2019-20 Memorial City Hall Performance Center inaugural season, offering something for everyone in a line-up of nationally-touring, award-winning artists.
Memberships (season tickets) and show sponsorships are available through Aug. 30 with wonderful benefits, performance center manager Glenn Barnhart said Friday.
Kicking off the season on Oct. 26 will be Grammy-winning blues artist Marcia Ball, followed on Nov. 9 by Texas-country legend Gary P. Nunn. Next up is a special event, Celtic Angels Christmas, on Dec. 19.
The all-female country group Farewell Angelina will perform on Jan. 24 and audiences will get a chance to rock to the oldies with “One Night in Memphis” on Feb. 15.
The theatrical production of George Orwell’s “1984” is set for March 28, and a hilarious look at growing up in America with “The Wonder Bread Years” on April 17 cap off the season.
“I love it,” Barnhart said about the show lineup. “We are excited about the shows, which include comedy, theater, music and more — there really is something for everyone.
“Some of these shows are internationally known,” he said. “I just get excited when I see the brochure.”
All shows will take place in Marshall’s Memorial City Hall, which is undergoing “the finishing touches” of an ongoing renovation project. The building is expected to be completed well before the first show Oct. 26.
“People have mixed emotions,” Barnhart said. “Some are excited to see the building open, while others have been frustrated by the time and costs in getting things going.
“We want the building to be a community asset,” he continued. “We have plans to work with the local colleges, schools, dance and performance groups and others to utilize the building.”
More importantly, Barnhart explained, is that proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the planned School Time Series shows and other children’s offerings — the first being a performance of “John Henry.”
The deadline to register for membership is Aug. 30, with individual ticket sales beginning in September.
Some of the perks for season ticket holders and sponsors include invitations to event receptions, artist meet-and-greets and name/business recognition in show programs.
“With limited seating, the memberships will sell out quickly, so it’s best to act now,” Barnhart said.
All sponsorships are half-price the first year.
For more information on season tickets or sponsorships and the perks of each, go to www.memorialcityhall.com or call the MCHPC box office at 903-934-7992 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.