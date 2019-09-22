Special to the News Messenger
Tony Juays, CPP of Juays Photography in Marshall has earned the Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) designation from Professional Photographers of America (PPA).
Juays earned this designation after completing an intensive program that measures his artistic and technical competence. Professional Photographers of America currently recognizes fewer than 2,500 CPPs.
“Although I have been a photographer for over 20 years, and served the East Texas community for 15 of those, I took the leap to work towards my Certification two years ago. Receiving this certification is a huge milestone and honor. I want my clients to feel confident in the high level of professionalism and skill that I bring to capturing their special moments and making beautiful memories, as well as professional images for our corporate clients,” said Tony Juays.
Professional Photographers of America (PPA.com/CPP) is the leading body for certifying imaging professionals. CPPs must complete a written examination, finish an image evaluation and adhere to a strict code of conduct. Certification must be renewed on a periodic basis, ensuring continued confidence in the professionalism of Certified Professional Photographers.
Juays Photography specializes in high school senior photography as well as family portraiture photography for people living in the Greater East Texas area. Tony’s skills include Business Headshots and Branding photography as well as Aerial photography. Tony is also a certified FAA drone pilot, a certified Zillow Photographer, as well as a Google Street View Trusted Photographer.
For more information, visit juaysphotography.com or contact them directly at 903-407-2767 and info@juaysphotography.com.