An Elysian Fields High School student accused of sexually-assaulting a younger female student on a school bus has been indicted.
A Panola County grand jury indicted Timothy Lyle Carr Jr., 18, of DeBerry on charges of aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child exposes and indecency with a child sexual contact on Sept. 26.
The student victim in the case is younger than 6-years-old, according to an indictment.
Carr was arrested Sept. 4 and is still being held in the Panola County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Investigators with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were called to Elysian Fields High School to meet with deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 4, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of Carr's arrest.
Investigators were shown video from one of Elysian Fields ISD’s school buses. That video showed Carr “engage in improper sexual contact with a female juvenile” while the bus was dropping off students in Panola County, the sheriff’s office said.
Indictments against Carr detail allegations that he exposed himself, that he inappropriately touched the victim and that he sexually-assaulted her.
A statement from Superintendent Maynard Chapman posted by Elysian Fields ISD in early September said the district understood concerns from the community in the wake of Carr's arrest.
"Please know the safety of our students is our highest priority at all times," Chapman said. "We are currently cooperating with local authorities while a thorough investigation takes place and no details may be shared. This is a very sensitive issue. It is the school district's responsibility to maintain the privacy of all students involved. Thank you for your patience and understanding as this serious allegation is investigated further."