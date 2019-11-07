East Texas Baptist University welcomed ETBC and ETBU retirees, Legacy of 1912 Society Members, and Endowed Scholarship Donors to campus Monday, November 4 for the annual Legacy of 1912 Society Luncheon. During the luncheon, the University celebrated those who choose to give, so ETBU students can continue to pursue the God-given calling on their lives.
“God calls all of us, no matter your age. It’s not about an individual, it’s about the people of God coming together and serving Him on this Hill,” ETBU President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn said during the luncheon. “Every student in this room is a student that you have enabled, through your investment, to come to ETBU and pursue Christian education.” Dr. Blackburn continued, “Students, as God blesses you to move from the Hill, remember the institution and what God is doing here. We have a responsibility to the Lord, to each other, and to the future generation of students, to carry forth what God has put in our hands to ensure that this institution remains faithful to Him and never moves from its foundation as a Christ-centered university.”
The Legacy of 1912 Society is comprised of alumni and friends who, through thoughtful estate planning and other forms of planned giving, ensure that resources will be available to support ETBU far into the future. In honor of the service and gifts he has given to the University, Dr. Donald Alford was presented with the 2019 Legacy Award.
“All you have to do is speak to one of our students to find out that the investment you are making will not only transform their lives today, but will transform other lives for eternity,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Thomas Sanders added. “Each one of you are making a way for students to encounter Christ and to give an education that will equip them for the calling God has placed upon their lives.”
For many Legacy of 1912 members, generations of ETBU Alumni and students have fondly called the University their Home on the Hill. The impact of their giving, which includes wills, annuities, trusts, and insurance policies, can be seen across campus.
“There have been many changes to the campus since I attended here, but the camaraderie and the Christ-centered education remain the same,” ETBU attendee (65’- 68’) Peggy Futch said. “I have always been taught to take care of my home, so that’s why I give to ETBU. When I come to campus, it feels like I’m home.”
The Legacy of 1912 Society is named in honor of the year the charter was signed establishing a Christian college in Marshall, Texas.
“Legacy is the word of the day,” Vice President for Advancement Dr. Scott Bryant said. “All of us want to leave a legacy, a mark on those we have met and those with whom we have shared our lives. Each guest here today should be proud of the legacy you have left through your beneficial service and gifts to this institution.”