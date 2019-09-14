Over 300 community members gathered Friday at East Texas Baptist University’s Baker Chapel in the Rogers Spiritual Life Center for the 2019 Great East Texas Hymn Sing.
“It’s just a time of worship where we sing the hymns of our faith,” said Emily Roberson, the director of alumni relations and advancement communication. “People really look forward to this.”
The public event, which runs about two hours, drew a number of school alumni and church groups who traveled to the campus for the event.
“A lot of churches will travel on a bus and come together,” Roberson said. “It’s just a fun outing.”
ETBU seniors Niall McCright and Keila Reyes led worship sets, with the ETBU Women’s Choir and Hilltop Singers also performing.
After the event, the school held a reception with coffee, cookies and water for attendees to enjoy.
“It’s a great time for fellowship,” Roberson said.