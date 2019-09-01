UNCERTAIN — Saturday turned out to be picture perfect for the Greater Caddo Lake Association’s annual BBQ and fundraiser as supporters turned out for food, fun and fellowship before the lake’s picturesque backdrop.
“Today has been a very busy day, which is a good thing,” said GCLA-Texas president Donna McCann.
“We don’t have a total accounting, but it looks like we have sold more raffle tickets than ever before,” she said. “We had some great prizes this year. We served all our food until it ran out.
“It was a great crowd,” McCann added. “The weather was perfect. We plan to do it again next year.”
The annual barbecue kicked off at 11 a.m. at the Point on Goose Prairie, formerly Crip’s Camp, in Uncertain. The GCLA was excited to have the participation of award-winning pit master, Josh Campbell, who grew up in Uncertain.
Food served included brisket, sausage links, beans, coleslaw, bread and desserts with a choice of iced tea or water.
All proceeds benefit the GCLA and its efforts to protect and preserve the state’s natural lake. McCann said the barbecue is the organization’s major annual fundraiser.
This year’s proceeds from the raffle drawing will benefit Caddo Biocontrol Alliance’s new weevil greenhouse construction project. The second greenhouse will double the organization’s capacity to produce giant salvinia weevils, which is the natural agent to control giant salvinia on the lake.
“We have had two summers in a row with minimal invasive plant problems due to cold winters and spring floods,” McCann noted before. “But the giant salvinia is still with us, and a mild or dryer winter will allow it to come back with a vengeance.
“For this reason, our sister organization, the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance, is building a second weevil greenhouse to allow for quicker and more releases of the bugs that eat the plants next time we need them.”
Raffle prizes awarded Saturday included paintings, a Kate Spade backpack, jewelry, a fishing kayak and hammock, a drone, a getaway trip, Gecko Pest Control services and more.
Attendees included several Harrison County officials along with members of the GCLA from the lake’s Louisiana side.
“We drove all the way from Vivian (Louisiana) in our boats,” said Connie Cook, who attended with her husband Chris and friends Kenny and Sheryl Wynn, all of Vivian.
“We’re members on the Texas and Louisiana side,” said Sheryl Wynn.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield said he enjoyed the fellowship.
“It’s an exciting time of the year,” Hatfield, who represents the Caddo Lake area, said of Saturday’s event.
“It is the close out of the summer. I’m always glad to be here,” said Hatfield. “It’s good to see these folks.
“I support this group. They are a bunch of good folks down here,” he added. “There’s an unbelievable amount of fellowship and folks sticking together to save this lake and do what we can with the only natural lake in Texas.”