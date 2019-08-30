UNCERTAIN — Barbecue by the lakeside is on tap this Labor Day weekend as the Greater Caddo Lake Association-Texas hosts its annual barbecue and fundraiser Saturday to aid its efforts to preserve the state’s natural gem.
“GCLA continues to work to keep Caddo Lake healthy and natural for the enjoyment of everyone, ready to take action on whatever new issues might appear or old issues that might reappear,” said Donna McCann, president of GCLA-Texas.
“In particular, we have had two summers in a row with minimal invasive plant problems due to cold winters and spring floods,” said McCann. “But the giant salvinia is still with us, and a mild or dryer winter will allow it to come back with a vengeance.
“For this reason, our sister organization, the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance, is building a second weevil greenhouse to allow for quicker and more releases of the bugs that eat the plants next time we need them,” she continued. “We will be donating the proceeds of our raffle to this effort.”
The annual barbecue will kick off at the Point on Goose Prairie, formerly Crip’s Camp, in Uncertain, at 11 a.m. and will continue “until the food is gone.”
Most exciting this year is the participation of award-winning pit master, Josh Campbell, who will do the honors of the barbecue meat preparation.
“He actually grew up in Uncertain, so he is giving back to the community,” said McCann.
Food available will include brisket, sausage links, beans, coleslaw, bread and desserts with a choice of iced tea or water. Plates are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. T-shirts are $20. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Memberships are $10 per year.
All proceeds will benefit the GCLA and its efforts to protect and preserve the state’s natural lake.
“The barbecue is our major annual fundraising effort,” said McCann.
Not only is it an opportunity for those who love the lake to come out for food and fellowship, but it’s also a chance to renew GCLA memberships or learn more about the organization.
“The GCLA is an organization with membership open to all who share an interest in making sure Caddo Lake is kept in a natural state for the benefit of all, for recreation, legal hunting and fishing, boating and other sports,” said McCann.