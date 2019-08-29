Snow cones, inflatables, arts and crafts and more are on tap for the 2019 East Texas Taco Fest as part of the Gecko Pest Control Kids Zone.
“There will be something to offer all day long,” said Ruby Pye, an organizer of the event.
Children ages 12 and younger will be permitted into the event for free with a paying adult.
The second annual festival is organized by the Marshall News Messenger and presented by main sponsor, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Daren Horton, owner of the Kids Zone sponsor, Gecko Pest Control, said his company is excited to be a part of such a community-oriented event.
“Gecko Pest Control is just proud to be involved in the festivals in Marshall and we have been for 11 years now,” Horton said of various events.
Horton said, in fact, his pet Chihuahua participated in last year’s Taco Fest.
“We didn’t do very well, but we had a blast,” he chuckled.
Horton said he also appreciates the fact that the Taco Fest allows local clubs and organizations to participate as a chance to raise money for their respective causes.
“I’m also in the Rotary Club and we participate in the Taco Festival,” said Horton. “It helps us raise funds; and that’s just another reason for us to be involved and another thing that makes it a win-win for the community and everybody involved.”
“We’re excited that this is the second annual Taco Festival and we hope that it will grow each year as we go forward, and become an annual, exciting event,” said Horton.
Gecko Pest Control Kids Zone will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the festival.
Fun Brothers Bounce House is bringing its Chaos dual obstacle course slide for children to explore. Marshall Public Library, Michelson Museum of Art and Healthcare Express will engage children in arts and crafts.
“Marshall Public Library’s going to be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., making buttons,” said Pye. “It’ll be taco-themed buttons.”
The Michelson Museum will be on the scene from 3 to 4 p.m. and Healthcare Express will host its arts and crafts session from 5-7 p.m.
Top Teens of America will be on hand volunteering. Kona Ice will be in attendance, selling their special Hawaiian-style shaved snow cones.
“It’s lots of community involvement,” said Pye.
Tickets for the 2019 East Texas Taco Festival are currently on sale at the website, eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.