A Harrison County grand jury indicted two men on Thursday for unrelated incidents involving threats on a public servant.
Larry Darnell Smith, 58, of Hallsville, was indicted for obstruction or retaliation. According to his indictment, on July 22, Smith intentionally and knowingly threatened to physically harm R. Hagan, to prevent or delay the service of the public servant, who was performing his duties as an officer of the court.
Courtney Rozell Hortman, 29, of Hallsville, was indicted for assault of a public servant stemming from an alleged July 1 incident. According to Hortman’s indictment, on July 1, the defendant knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to Hallsville Police Officer Sam Lavender by kicking and biting the officer who was responding to a family disturbance.
Others indicted for the August term were:
- Cedric Demetrius Jones, 45, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated with a child younger than age 15;
- James Darren Rowland, 54, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jennifer Cheryl Hickerson, 45, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Daric Torrez Johnson, 26, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Joshua James Timmons, 38, of Hallsville, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance;
- Dequavus Jamal Dunn, 25, of Marshall, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Jordan Rey Minifield, 27, of Longview, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon; tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Michael Anthony Caffey Jr., 29, of Hallsville, assault of a family member;
- Jeffery Eugene Derr, 41, of Jefferson, credit card or debit card abuse;
- Kody Robert Evans, 19, Mesa, Arizona, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Daniel Gawrieh, 28, Hallsville, unauthorized use of a vehicle; theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Nathaniel Lynn Howard, 18, Hallsville, burglary of a building;
- Joshua Taylor Huffman, burglary of a building;
- Xavier Jerome Sneed, 27, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction; and
- Marsha Rose Molina, 31, of Marshall, credit card or debit card abuse.