A Harrison County grand jury recently handed down 41 indictments for the July term, including several for assault against a public servant and drugs.
In one incident, 41-year-old Amanda Jo Kelly, of Karnack, was indicted for terroristic threat against a public servant and evading arrest after fleeing from a Texas Parks and Wildlife peace officer and subsequently threatening to strangle him with her bra strap.
According to the probable cause for arrest affidavit, on June 8, State Game Warden Scott Robertson attempted a welfare check of an individual, later identified as Kelly, in a ditch on Farm-to-Market Road 2198 in Karnack.
“When I pulled in behind the vehicle, the driver, identified as Amanda Jo Kelly, accelerated the car to avoid the check,” Robertson wrote in the probable cause for arrest report.
As he and other officers pursued the vehicle, Kelly allegedly continued to evade the officers by weaving in and out of traffic and driving in the wrong lane, almost hitting several cars.
A state trooper, who joined the chase, was able to stop the vehicle at U.S. Highway 59 and State Highway 43 by deploying a spike strip. After stopping the car, Kelly was placed into custody. Her car registration was found to be fictitious. Officers also reported her to be intoxicated.
Upon her arrival to the Harrison County Jail, Kelly allegedly told Robertson and several officers around that she was going to strangle the game warden with her bra strap, the affidavit says.
In another incident, the grand jury also indicted Ashley Lynn Alexander for assault of a public servant, stemming from a June 29 incident in which she allegedly struck a jailer in the face as the officer attempted to remove her from her cell.
The jailer reported that as she went to Alexander’s cell to remove the inmate as a result of her making threats to another. Alexander became irate and began pulling the jailer’s hair and striking her in the face.
The grand jury also indicted Parastasia Brooks, of Lewisville, for assault on a public servant, stemming from an April 28 incident in which Brooks is accused of smacking Marshall Police Department Officer John Cook in the face when he responded to a noise complaint.
The grand jury also indicted 29-year-old Chase Corbin Coats, of Flint, for assaulting a public servant. According to the indictment, on Oct. 26, 2018, Coats allegedly spit at and kicked a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to arrest him.
In one drug-related incident, Kevion Lynell Littlejohn, 28, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance in an amount of 400 grams or more as well as abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence after he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop on May 8, with his toddler passenger.
According to a probable cause for arrest affidavit, Littlejohn was stopped by DPS State Trooper Brant Smith on U.S. Highway 59, south of Woodlawn, for speeding and driving on the improved shoulder.
“While speaking with Littlejohn, I noticed indicators of criminal activity,” Trooper Smith reported in the probable cause for arrest report.
After getting consent to search the vehicle, the officer noticed the right rear door panel had been tampered with. Upon removal of the door panel, five bundles of contraband were discovered.
After further investigation, officers at the scene discovered that four of the five bundles contained powdered cocaine that weighed 4.8 pounds. The fifth bundle contained approximately $70,000 in cash.
Officers reported that Littlejohn made an admission to taking the illegal contraband from Little Rock to Houston, all while having his 1-year-old child inside the vehicle.
Others indicted were:
- Sherry Lynn Catron, 30, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Mark Stevens Brimhall Jr., 29, of Ellsworth, Maine, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jacobie Sean Collard, 27, of St. Louis, Missouri, possession of a controlled substance;
- Chenoa Marie Johnston, 42, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gifford Brown, 19, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kelly Nicole Bedford, 28, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Quanterria Monique Taylor, 31, of Shreveport, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Richard Ray Pryor, 36, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Garcia Silas, 49, of Marshall, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
- James Darren Rowland, 54, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tommy Lee Tolliver Jr., 39, of St. Louis, Missouri, possession of a controlled substance;
- Jeremy Cole Leggett, 38, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Jarod Scott Carroll, 38, of Marshall, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Torchelle Reel, 25, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Octavio Escobar, 42, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Marcos Patron Torres, 63, of Plano, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Troy Randall Owen Jr., 38, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Spencer Scott Dellinger, 30, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction;
- Douglas Wayne Laney, 44, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Rebecca Ann George, 44, of Marshall, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Shawna Gayle Martindale, 46, of Harleton, burglary of a habitation;
- Stanley Scott Lecount, 57, of Harleton, burglary of a habitation;
- Richard Linwood Parrott Jr., 30, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Patrick Allen Rook, 32, of Carthage, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Aaron Douglas Cariker, 46, of Longview, two counts of theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Broderick Dewayne Sanders, 33, of Marshall, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Larry Paul Gilliam, hindering secured creditors more than or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000;
- Hishora Latrice Harper, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Preshouse Symone Mitchell, 23, of Marshall, forgery of a financial instrument;
- James Wesley Roberts, 50, of Marshall, assault family violence;
- Cortney Tramane Manning, 33, of Marshall, aggravated assault with a weapon;
- Walter Clide McConnell, 73, of Shreveport, La., theft of property more than or equal to $100,000, but less than $200,000;
- Douglas Wayne Laney, 44, of Marshall, criminal mischief more than or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000; and possession of a controlled substance.