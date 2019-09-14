Harrison County 4-H student Brentton Jenkins was recently presented the esteemed “I Dare You Award” for his demonstrated leadership and bold strides he’s made in the agriculture program.
“The I Dare You Award’ was first offered in 1941 by businessman and philanthropist, William H. Danforth, who dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of service,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims explained during the award presentation. “The founder of the Ralston Purina Co. and a successful entrepreneur and civic leader, Mr. Danforth believed that a balanced four-fold life of mental, physical, social and spiritual development sustained individuals for the demands of leadership, among other civic achievements.”
The award consists of a personalized certificate of recognition along with a copy of “I Dare You,” which is Danforth’s classic book on personal motivation.
Sims noted that Jenkins, the son of Jason and Blanca Jenkins and member of the Trinity 4H Club, saw success last year receiving the Gold Star Award, which is the highest award offered by Texas 4-H.
“Since receiving that award, he has continued to do great things,” said Sims.
Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said they are impressed by the high school junior’s drive.
“He’s very ambitious and he’s very, very diversified,” said Garrett, sharing how Jenkins has participated in everything from cooking challenges to essay contests.
“He won a state essay writing contest two years ago, and presented his paper in Galveston to the state Soil and Water Conservation District Board,” said Garrett.
The extension agent said Jenkins is big in natural resources and has participated in several Texas Brigades, which are youth leadership camps that are centered around various wildlife and natural resource subjects and work in partnership with AgriLife Extension, Texas Wildlife Association, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“He’s been very active,” said Garrett.
Garrett noted that as a Texas Youth Water Ambassador, Jenkins is able to travel and speak to entities on water conservation, watershed management and more.
“He’s very impressive,” the extension agent said.
Sims noted that the 4H student has also gained media recognition for his efforts to recycle fishing line with his recycling tubes at area lakes.
“He does an excellent job at public speaking and teaching youth about the importance of conservation,” said Sims.
Other accolades include advancing to the state competition for the second year after garnering first — again — for his record book, at the district level.
“He is very active in his church and is a superior student,” said Sims. “Once he completes high school, he plans to attend Texas A&M University or the Naval Academy where he hopes to continue his career as an environmental engineer.”