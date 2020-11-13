HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville community came together on Thursday to show some love to East Texas military veterans and first responders during the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Dinner at Hallsville High School.
The event, hosted by the Chamber and its title sponsor Upshur Rural Electric, saw law enforcement, first responders and veterans from Hallsville, Marshall, Harrison County, the state and all branches of the military were on hand Thursday for the annual dinner.
“We thank you for your service, your continued service, and know that we here in the Hallsville community stand behind you and beside you,” Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer, also a veteran, said Thursday. “I understand law enforcement is not popular in some part of the world right now but it sure is popular in Harrison County.”
More than 90 guests were in attendance Thursday for the dinner and Comer said the proceeds from last year’s dinner went to find bullet proof vests for Hallsville police.
“We are ecstatic with the turnout,” Comer said. ”The community of Hallsville supports its veterans, first responders and law enforcement.”
Harrison County Sheriff Elect B.J. Fletcher served as the guest speaker Thursday and talked about his 19 years in law enforcement.
“I’m a third generation law enforcement officer so it runs in the blood,” Fletcher said. “Not a day goes by when I’m remorseful about going to work.”