Harrison County has now adopted a standardized facility use application/agreement form to be used for rental of any county-owned facility.
“I’d like to thank Commissioner (Jay) Ebarb for his work putting together this form,” said County Judge Chad Sims.
Sims proposed the implementation of a standard application policy for the rental of all county-owned facilities in May. The judge explained at the time that the county owned several buildings and community centers, but had four separate rental agreements.
“There was no uniformity and we felt like it would be best to have one standard application and have a simple procedure,” he said before. “We just wanted some uniform agreements and to have a procedure in place to collect the deposit and the rental fee.”
Thus, the county judge proposed that the application policy for the rental of all county-owned facilities to include the application form, rent amount and deposit amount for all facilities.
No action was taken at the time, but the judge did open the floor for discussion. Following the recent approval, Pct. 3 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin expressed how pleased he is to see some uniformity in place.
“That was a great idea to get it standardized,” said Mauldin.
The facility use application/agreement form and regulations is to be used for the rental of county owned facilities to include Gold Hall, Harleton Community Center, Karnack Community Center, and Waskom Sub-Courthouse.
“This is a standardized form that we can use at all of our facilities with details on each facility, rental rates, contact information,” said Sims.
“We want to make it easy for the public to be able to utilize these facilities,” the county judge said before.