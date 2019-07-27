As the Harrison County Commissioners Court continues to tackle the new fiscal year budget, Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall has three priorities he wants the court to consider.
One is an increase in salary.
“I had asked the court to possibly consider a salary adjustment of $5,000 to my salary,” said Weatherall.
He noted that back in the ‘90s the court had cut the salary of all four constables by $5,000 to help create a position at the fire marshal’s office.
“It’s my understanding that position is no longer there,” said Weatherall.
After being turned down for a raise last budget season, Weatherall said he’s trying again to at least bring the constables’ salary up from being last on the totem pole.
Right now, they are the lowest paid elected official, right underneath the justices of the peace, which is $45,534, the current fiscal budget shows. He said they at least want to be equitable with the starting salary of a deputy.
The constables’ salary is now at $35,616, according to the current fiscal budget. Starting salary for an experienced officer at HCSO is $39,057, Texas Municipal Police Association figures show.
Weatherall explained that the increase is needed to compensate his increased workload.
“Our workload is steadily increasing; our amount of time that we’re spending in court is steady increasing,” he said. “So, I would like the court to consider that possibility of a salary realignment of that $5,000, which was removed from this office many years ago.”
Weatherall’s second need addressed for the upcoming fiscal season was a digital radio to allow him to be able to hear and respond to emergencies.
“I’ve requested possibly the purchase of a new radio for my truck. The reason being, both Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Fire Department both have gone to digital and digital frequency radios in their departments,” he explained. “I have no way of communicating with those two fire departments since they have gone to a digital system.”
Weatherall said he’s met with Bobcat Radio and they have a radio available that will fit his needs.
“They do have a radio that’s capable for both analog and digital frequencies, which would allow me to continue to have communications with the sheriff’s office,” he said, noting the radio is about $1,596. “It’s both analog and digital, so you can have a dual frequency type radio.”
He said the need for a digital radio to be able to respond to emergency calls is a matter of safety.
“There’s a number of times over the last couple of years I have been driving around serving papers and have passed these emergency vehicles not knowing what’s going on, whether they need some assistance and so forth,” the constable informed.
The last thing on Weatherall’s wish list is a computer for his truck to also help him better respond in emergency situations.
“As we’re well aware of, the sheriff’s department has gone to these in all of their patrol cars; and they are dispatching their calls through these computers,” said Weatherall. “So as I’m out serving papers for the county, I’m unaware of what’s going on most of the time because they’re actually putting these calls in on the computers instead of dispatching them out.
“So, I never know what’s going on, whether (it’s) a burglary or a robbery, medical call or whatever, so I’d like to the court to possibly consider the possibility of that purchase,” he added. “I’m fully aware that the court is limited with funds.”