The Harrison County Historical Commission is seeing the fruits of its labor, most recently receiving the Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission and receiving approval of the Legislative Designated Highway Memorial Marker agreement between the county and the state, acting by and through the Texas Department of Transportation.
“(U.S.) Highway 80 has been designated throughout Texas as the World War II Veterans Memorial Highway. It’s been designated for a few years now,” explained Bill T. Whitis, chairman of the HCHC.
“Harrison County is the first county to actually get with TxDOT and have the signs installed,” he said. “We plan on doing the dedication on Veterans Day in November.”
The state allows counties to have a maximum of only two signs mounted. In Harrison County, there will be a sign erected on the east side of the U.S. 80 corridor in the county as well as the west side.
“There will be one in Waskom as you enter from Greenwood (Louisiana) and one in the Longview/Hallsville area as you come in from Gregg County,” Whitis indicated.
The HCHC chairman said they are pleased to see the long-term goal become a reality.
“The signage has been available for a while. Just nobody has moved on it,” he said of local governments across the state.
Whitis said the project for Harrison County was started by former HCHC chair, Thomas Speir. As the new chair, Whitis followed through, making sure that the project came to fruition.
“Tom’s very excited,” said Whitis. “He’s been working on this project for about four years now.
“I told him we finally secured all the funds to get them; he was quite thrilled,” he said. “We did some quiet fundraisers for a while.”
Giving background of the marker designation, the agreement between the county and state, which was approved by the Harrison County Commissioners Court Wednesday, notes that the passage of House Bill 1645 — during the 79th Session of the Texas Legislature — designated a portion of U.S. Highway 80 as the World War II Veterans Memorial Highway, and instructed the state to design and construct memorial markers indicating it as World War II Veterans Memorial Highway.
The agreement further notes that local governments are responsible for the cost of the marker because the Texas Transportation Code establishes that the state may not design, construct or erect a marker unless a grant or donation of funds is made to the state to cover the cost.
Per the agreement, the signs are $2,208 apiece and will be paid to the state to cover TxDOT’s cost to design, construct and erect the markers.
“Our Friends (of the Harrison County Historical Commission) nonprofit group is funding the Hallsville sign and the city of Waskom has paid for theirs,” Whitis advised the Harrison County Commissioners Court during the court’s regular meeting Wednesday.
Whitis noted that the brown and white signs are so substantial in size that they have to be erected away from other signs to avoid blocking their view.
“It’s been a lot of work, meeting people at both ends of the highway and having meetings with folks in TxDOT in Atlanta, but it’ll be all worth it when we get them installed,” said Whitis.
DISTINGUISHED AWARD
Another milestone acknowledged at Wednesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting was the HCHC’s receipt of a Distinguished Service Award by the Texas Historical Commission in honor of service rendered in 2018.
“The Distinguished Service Award honors County Historical Commissions that go above and beyond to protect and promote local historic and cultural resources,” THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe stated in a news release. “They are essential to our agency’s efforts to save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas.
“The Texas Historical Commission presents this Distinguished Service Award to the Harrison County Historical Commission to honor its efforts to preserve the Lone Star State’s unique heritage.”
Whitis, who accepted the award on behalf of the HCHC, said it’s always great to be recognized for their work.
“We don’t always necessarily do it for recognition,” Whitis said. “We do it because we love it.
“History needs to be preserved,” he added. “Otherwise, it gets forgotten.”
Harrison County was one of 80 of the 254 counties in the state to get the award for its CHC program. According to a news release, the annual award affirms CHC’s that document ongoing, well-rounded programs of history and preservation-related projects that enrich local communities.
“We estimated in 2018 we did about 6,700 volunteer hours,” Whitis said.
The organization also has an active historical marker program in which the HCHC cleans local historical markers as well as assist entities in obtaining them.
Additionally, one major project accomplished this past year includes doing an inventory of all historic Rosenwald schools within the county. The organization has also established an active social media presence with the creation of its Facebook page.
“We’re over 1,200 people, as of yesterday,” Whitis said of the HCHC’s Facebook followers. “We try to do at least one story a week.”