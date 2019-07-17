The Harrison County summer road construction schedule has seen some roadblocks due to inclement weather, but is pushing through with almost four of the approximately nearly 20 miles planned for repairs completed and in progress.
“We had nine out of 27 days that construction was shut down due to rainout,” County Engineer John Paul Jones reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court.
“The department has completed 1.33 miles of county road construction and have 2.83 miles in progress for a total of 4.16 miles (completed and in progress),” he said, noting that was as of last Wednesday.
Currently, Cain Cemetery Road in Precinct 3 has been completed, he said. Also, as of last week, the road and bridge department was nearing the completion of Old Port Caddo Road in Precinct 1 and Precinct 2. Willow Road in Precinct 3 was also almost finished.
“Upon completion of current projects, we plan to move to Margaret Drive and then Davidson Road in Precinct 4 on the west side,” Jones noted. “On the east side, we plan to mobilize to Jay Street and Jay Street Cut-off in Precinct 2.”
ROAD PLAN
The summer road construction plan calls for the repair of 19.327 miles of road. A total 17.827 of them will be reconstructed; 1.5 miles are special projects at Young and Cave Springs Roads in Hallsville.
According to the proposed plan, the 7.528 miles of road to be repaired in Precinct 1 are: Munden Dance Hall Road, beginning 0.7 miles from Gainsville Road; Washington Road; Judge Furrh Road; Old Town Road (south of Farm-to-Market Road 451); Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43; West Road, from the end of 2012 construction to the county line; and Buck Sherrod Road South, from FM 2199 to the Interstate Highway 20 frontage road.
In Precinct 2, the 1.059 miles of roads slated to be reconstructed are: Jay Street; Jay Street Cut-off; Byrd Circle; and Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43.
The 4.171 miles of road in Precinct 3 set to be renewed are: Willow Road, beginning at Country Club Road W.; Peter Bonner Road, beginning at Stan Summers Road, heading west; Community Boulevard; Waldrons Ferry Road N.; and Cain Cemetery Road.
In Precinct 4, the 5.069 miles of roads to be repaired are: Margaret Drive; Ora Asa Johnson Road; Edmondson Road, beginning at Blackburn heading west; Davidson Road, beginning two miles west of Highway 450; and the entire length of Roosevelt Taylor Road.
LICENSE AND WEIGHT OFFICER
Responding to Precinct 1 County Commissioner William Hatfield regarding destruction caused by oil and gas traffic, Jones said of his 19 years as county engineer, he doesn’t recall the activity being this bad in such a short amount of time.
“I know we had another oil boom, but we had a license and weight officer then,” he said.
Head foreman, Luke Davis, said the state of destruction is pretty close to now, as it was in 2007 to 2010.
To address the issue and hopefully provide some relief, Hatfield said the commissioners court plans to budget for a weights and permit position for the new upcoming fiscal year.
“Then maybe we can get a handle on this,” Hatfield said.
He described how severe the issue is, having roads torn up by the heavy oil and gas traffic shortly after the county repairs them. For instance, Old Town Road, on which the county just spent approximately $67,000 for materials, excluding man hours and equipment time, is being destroyed again due to activity from a new well.
“It’s right where we did all the work,” said Hatfield. “It’s going to tear that road up again.”
LITTER CONTROL
In other business, in addition to a proposed license and weights position, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb suggested that the court also consider adding a litter control employee for the upcoming budget season.
The topic came up after the commissioners court unanimously approved to terminate the three-year pass-through fiscal year 2019 Regional Solid Waste Grant Program, interlocal contract the county had with East Texas Council of Governments for a part-time litter abatement employee. The contract was terminated due to the resignation of the employee.
“If we drop out of this grant program that we were under, one concern that I got is who is going to pick up the slack?” Ebarb asked.
“We all know we do have a problem out on the county road, especially on some of our less traveled roads, with dumping, so I would ask that during this budget year that we look very hard possibly in trying to figure out some way possibly to add this part-time position,” Ebarb said. “I think we owe it to our people in the county to work as diligently as we can to find these people that are dumping this trash out on our roads. I think that this is probably a good move, considering the current situation.”
The commissioner said, in the past, the county had discussed the option of joining some litter programs that fellow counties are involved in.
“I feel like this is something, if at all possible, we need to look at,” he reiterated. “It’s needed. We all see it and for every one we can catch (littering), it’s just that much better for everybody.”
County Judge Chad Sims and Commissioner Hatfield concurred. Hatfield said he’d like to see the county’s assistant fire marshal Duana “D.J.” Couch, who is also the county’s environmental investigator, get some help.
“I’d just like to say that Ms. Couch does an excellent job,” said Hatfield. “She has never failed with a call that I’ve made with litter. ... But I do agree with Commissioner Ebarb and Judge Sims, we do need to get her some help with that,” he said.