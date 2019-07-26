The Harrison County Commissioners Court on Wednesday accepted more than $6,000 worth of donations, gifted to the sheriff’s office, to benefit the agency’s K9 program.
Approximately $2,664 in checks donated by private individuals for the purchase of a new K9 and related equipment were accepted as well as a total of $3,779 in cash.
Some of the funds were collected through the dunking booth fundraiser that was recently hosted at Squeaky Clean Car Wash for the cause. Sheriff Tom McCool said he was thankful for the turnout.
“The general public’s turnout and support of that and the local businesses’ support were just phenomenal,” the sheriff said.
“People would just come up there and give $1,000; we had $500, a lot of hundred dollar bills and most of them wouldn’t even mess with the dunking booth,” he shared. “There were a bunch of kids out there. People were just paying for the kids to let them throw the ball.”
He said the response they’ve received from the community regarding their efforts to build up their K9 program has been nothing short of amazing.
“Just a few months ago, a business person, friends with one of my officers, sent us over $8,000 to pay for this dog that’s in Little Rock right now,” McCool shared. “He just paid $8,250.
“Then we had three gentlemen — business owners — very successful men, gave us over $10,000, together, to buy that first Malinois. So if you add this … and cash donations … I mean people have come out within the last couple of months and given us maybe over $30,000,” he said.
Thanks to the dunking booth fundraiser, which was the idea of Ricky Harmon, co-owner of Squeaky Clean Car Wash, McCool said they will be able to purchase their third dog.
“My goal is to have one of these narcotics and tracking dogs and/or a bike dog, which we just have two of those right now,” said McCool.
The sheriff said his aim is to have one dog available on every shift.
Harmon said he was happy to help the department out, establishing the fundraiser, after learning of HCSO’s need for a third K9 from one of his customers, Deputy Dwight Mays with the sheriff’s office.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Harmon. “We kind of had some wishes and some wants, and I think we were overwhelmed, so that’s a real good thing.
“We had real close to $6,500 in money donated,” he added. “Then we had a gentleman donate a Labrador dog and pay to get it trained.
“We had some big donations, we had small donations, but we had lots of people,” he said.
Harmon said he believes the big draw was the excitement of the dunking booth in which the sheriff, Sgt. Terrence Helton with the Department of Public Safety, the sheriff’s chief deputy Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher and others all volunteered to be dunked.
“It was just a surprise I thought of that,” said Harmon. “People could’ve come by and donated money, but the dunking booth just kind of made it fun.”
“Tom was very gracious to do what he did,” Harmon continued. “I’m very thankful for what he did and it turned out to be a big deal. It was a winner. Our goal was reached. A whole lot of generous people made it happen. I think it was win-win deal.”
McCool said he plans to use the Labrador dogs specifically at businesses and schools.
“We can go to any of our outlying schools or any of our local schools here, on request, no charge, and we can run those narcotics dogs through there at any time and frequently to create a deterrent to kids messing with drugs in school,” he said.