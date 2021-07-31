Passion would be a word that many would use to refer to Harrison County resident Charles Cornish III. He is passionate about many things—Wiley College, the arts, fine dining, travel and community involvement.
For Charles, his enthusiasm for Wiley College began after his mother and himself moved back to her hometown of Marshall from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Having fond memories of the university since his parents met at the college in the 1970s, Charles began looking at a variety of schools when he was a high school senior.
“There was something that I realized about Wiley that I just didn’t see elsewhere. My mom and dad had lifelong friends that they had met at Wiley. My godfather is also a graduate of Wiley. He and my father were fraternity brothers," he said. "When you’re a senior in high school you look at things differently than you did before. That’s what made me make Wiley my choice. I wanted to be a part of that and the close knit community. I met some of my best friends at Wiley. It’s different when you grow up with someone and you see that person everyday; you have no choice. But your friends in college, those are people that you pick and choose to be a part of your life because you have some of the same interests."
It wasn’t until the last minute when Charles chose Wiley and said, ‘I want to be a part of this. There is something special here that I’m just not seeing other places.”
Entering the college in 2003 to earn his Bachelor's in Secondary Education in English, he had no idea that his path would be determined by a series of events far outside his control.
“It’s amazing how things sometimes work and you don’t even realize how things are setting up for your future,” he said.
One of the first things that had an impact on the then-freshman Charles was becoming a part of Student Leaders at the college. Being involved with student leadership in high school, Charles knew this could help him make new acquaintances.
"What happened was in my time at Wiley I became very active as a student with Student Union Advisory Board, then I became an officer for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) because we are a UNCF affiliated institution.
That started him interacting with other UNCF schools and offices of alumni relation directors at that time, he said. Through his time with UNCF, he got to know vice presidents for institutional advancement and college presidents from all of the 39 UNCF member institutions.
"That experience stimulated what has become my lifelong passion for philanthropy and advancing the Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) legacy," he said. That involvement eventually led to him serving on the UNCF council, the advisor of whom was the Director of Alumni Relations.
"I would travel all the time, as a student, serving on the boards, and hosting conferences because then I started serving on host committees. We would have them all around the United States," he said. The director at the time began to get ill as she battled cancer and eventually passed away, leaving the university with a vacancy that desperately needed to be filled. As Charles began his semester of student teaching, the college asked him to fill in to hold the office of alumni relations together.
After graduating, the university president made him an offer he couldn't refuse, and he became Young Alumni Coordinator. In this position, one of the first job responsibilities he accomplished was a class reunion for the 50th anniversary class.
"I think that year we worked and we were able to secure $50,000 from the 50th anniversary class. That was one of the first times that had been done. I never planned to go into a career of fundraising. That was never my plan," he said.
After serving in this position, Charles was made the Assistant Director of Alumni Relations for about seven years and helped establish the Office of Major Gifts and Planned Giving office, where he worked for about six years.
Eventually, his love for the university brought him to be the Director of Alumni Relations in March 2021. He is certified in the areas of donor relations, major gifts, and crisis management fundraising. So far in his career, he has helped raise $12 million in donations for the college.
His participation with Wiley College lead to another one of his passions—traveling.
Out of his top favorite places to travel — Paris, Toyko, London and New York City — one of his most memorable trips was with Wiley students who traveled to Toyko on a school trip.
Charles was responsible for organizing and planning a trip to the Japanese city for approximately 20 students who were attending a United Methodist Church Conference.
"At first I declined just because of the responsibility involved with something like that," he said. But then he realized what a difference an experience with that much culture could have on the students, some who had never even flown on an airplane before.
“It was a very memorable experience and I’m so glad I had that experience with our students,” he said.
One of the memories that stands out for him about that trip is the cleanliness of the city, even on the bullet train from Tokyo to Hiroshima. Charles described a team of women who enter the bullet train and cleaned the mode of transportation from top to bottom.
"It was as clean as any hospital I've ever seen," he said.
Another experience that was memorable is the food that the students and their advisors consumed on the trip. The students, he said, couldn't adapt to how fresh the food was in Tokyo with limited preservatives and an abundance of fresh fruit, juices and seafood.
"They were fascinated by Americans," Charles said, of the Japanese. "They would give us the peace sign or sing Michael Jackson tunes."
Charles said he also loves traveling to New York City due to the fine dining and entertainment that is located in the city.
"Any time I can enjoy fine dining and great entertainment, I'm happy," he said.
Charles praises the cultural experiences that are available in Marshall.
"We have an outstanding orchestra. We don’t have to go a large town. To have a facility like Memorial City Hall, we are so blessed," he said.
This extends to his love of arts and culture in Marshall also. His adoration of arts and culture can be seen in his involvement as a boardmember on the Marshall Symphony Orchestra and a boardmember on the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
“I’ve always just had a passion for involvement in the community," he said.
He is currently part of the Rotary Club of Marshall, an East Texas Boys and Girls Club boardmember, the treasurer for Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and participated in Leadership Marshall. He is also a former member of Marshall Main Street and a former boardmember for the Marshall Public Library board.