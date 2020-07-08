Both Harrison and Marion Counties are continuing to see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, on Wednesday, reported five new cases for Harrison County and two more recoveries.
Neighboring Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported an additional three cases of COVID-19 for Marion County, Wednesday, as well as two more recoveries.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 37 with one fatality, 22 recoveries, and 14 active cases,” said LaFleur.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” he urged.
For Harrison County, Judge Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 395 cases, 30 have ended in death, and 243 have been recoveries for a current total of 122 active cases.
Officials reminded that free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled for Harrison County this Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S.
“This is walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Marshall-Harrison County Health District officials informed. “Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.”
Masks are encouraged for those going to get testing completed.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 6:57 p.m., Wednesday, 246 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,526,940 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 220, 564 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,813 have resulted in death and 113,284 have recovered, for a total of 104,467 active cases.