Aesthetes have until Aug. 30 to catch the eclectic pieces of the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling exhibit on display at Michelson Museum of Art.
“It’s a tradition. We always enjoy it and we’re especially happy when our local artists make the traveling show,” said Bonnie Strauss, education coordinator at the Michelson.
The exhibit features the work of artists from the region, including East Texas and the northwest Louisiana area. Local artists in the exhibit are Sally Martin, Carol Pace and Diane Jones, all of Marshall; and Mieko Hathaway, of Jefferson.
Willa Berryman with the museum said the public can come and view the show at the museum, 216 North Bolivar St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a group of artists that have enjoyed painting together for a long time,” said Strauss.
The traveling show represents work in the unique water-based medium at its best.
Strauss said the medium of watercolor is one that is celebrated and incorporated in the museum’s annual summer art classes.
The museum would like to bring more awareness to the beauty of watercolors by encouraging a new generation of artists to also participate in traditional exhibits such as the Hoover Watercolor Society traveling show.
“We’re talking about an event that we would like to have that would make the statement to young artists that they are needed and welcomed,” said Strauss. “Just let us hear from them, so we can tell them how they can put new life in an old tradition.”