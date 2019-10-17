We are into the fall of the year and our weather is even less predictable than it usually is. The scattered showers and the cooler temperatures have started limiting our plant growth, but the plants are still on the move. The last cutting of hay is more “iffy” each week, yet there can still be one. I believe this will the fall to leave forage standing and manage the grazing more effectively. If you are going to over seed or plant some late grazing it is time to get it done.
We have taken in first step in control burning about 50 acres on our farm as the ones doing the job have sprayed the area so they can burn in the place to be able to graze cattle as the large pines continue to grow. We have a forester and the aid of the Texas Forestry Service and other agencies. In forage, improve the cattle while the trees will continue to provide income. As long as we are writing we’ll keep you up to date.
The Tri County Hay Show held recently in Marion Counties with 36 hay samples being submitted an excellent discussion of knowing the quality of our roughage by Harrison County Agent Matt Garrett plus a supper of red beans and sausage plus cornbread (with a dash of sugar included), all went well.
The hay was entered in three divisions: mixed hay first and second places won by Greg Mabus, Cass County, third Jessie Newsom, Harrison County Bahia Hay; 1st Larry Evans, Harrison County, 2nd David Withers, Cass County, 3rd Linda Strobaugh, Harrison County. In the Bermuda Hay…Danny and Susan Goode (4 Bar S Ranch), 2nd Royce Thomason, Cass County, 3rd Abernathy Polled Herefords, Marion County. It was a good event, well planned and attended plus a visit by the Rangers with the Texas Southwestern Cattleman’s Association. Hopefully such an event will be held again next fall, a lot was accomplished.
A bit of the past…a fence full of Morning Glory blooms enjoying our fall weather. It seems like some of our older “favorite” are not planted anymore. Nothing reminds me of my Grandmother Fife, like a “fence full” of those bright blooms. You recall we could be in such a rush that we truly miss what God has for us to enjoy?
Nancy prepared our 1st round of chili for the last “cool spell”, sure was good, she uses the Albert Agnor (local) mix and Albert had it just right. Son Stuart is keeping the tradition going and I like the bean mix too, we always mixed it half strength. I sure miss Albert and his opinions.
Cattle prices have been showing strength for the last couple of weeks on the market. We must forget about what the prices “once were” and know when we have a profit in our herd at this time. I see more custom kill taking place with both hogs and cattle. We have plants in the area that do a good job, no reason not to use those home freezers. Most folks enjoy cooking at some stage in their lives; Dillard’s have always done a good job at it both men and Jan.
Jim mad a “one day turnaround” trip into central Oklahoma earlier in the week and reported the small grain plantings in the area are looking good. They too had a dry summer but conditions changed with rain and the crop were coming on, and the cattle were ready to go on the wheat. That part of the country does not have as many options in the use of land and crops as area of East has. The first killing frost did not dip into the state, at least the first freeze.
Do you have your “greens” all planted? Turnips do well in our area and greens and cornbread is always a good meal. Do you have a hog on feed, with the first freeze, also comes “hog killing time”?