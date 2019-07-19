Due to unexpected circumstances, the Jefferson-based Opera House Theatre Players have canceled the “Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On” production scheduled for July 26-28 at the Jefferson Playhouse.
According to theater founder and director Marcia Thomas, board member Paul Moore, who volunteered to direct the show after Thomas hurt her knee in an accident, decided after several weeks that he could not complete the show.
Subsequently, Thomas said, Moore turned in his resignation from the board and several other relatively new board members resigned as well.
“To be fair, I think that this particular show was a bit overwhelming for (Moore), but this left us with a big problem — no director and loss of time to get the show off the ground,” Thomas explained. “So we decided that we had to cancel, regroup and continue to make plans for our annual membership meeting and Ynot Awards dinner, which is coming up soon.”
Thomas lamented the fact that previous boards stayed in that capacity for at least 15 or more years and contributed so much to the success of the community theatre group.
She still feels the need to continue that tradition and bring enjoyable productions that showcase local talent to the community and area from time to time, she said.
Anyone wishing to join the theatre group or work with them in any way should contact Thomas at 903-665-8243 for more information.