“A competition you can really sink your teeth into, if you’re brave enough” is in store for the 2019 East Texas Taco Fest as the jalapeno eating contest, sponsored by Jucy’s Taco, returns to the festival on Sept. 14 in downtown Marshall.
“It’s the hottest competition of the weekend,” Gai Bennett, events manager for M. Roberts Media, owner of the Marshall News Messenger, said.
The second annual festival is organized by the Marshall News Messenger and presented by main sponsor, Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
While the festival will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the jalapeno eating contest is set for 4:30 p.m.
“It’s a timed eating contest. They’ll eat whole, fresh jalapenos,” Bennett said, explaining whoever eats the most in a specified amount of time will be declared the winner.
She noted that the contest post on the East Texas Taco Fest Facebook page is already creating a buzz with nearly 100 shares and about 100 comments, as of Saturday.
“There’s a lot of chatter about it. People are challenging each other, too,” Bennett said.
Participation in the contest is free, but admission into the festival is required. Lots of prizes are in store for the winner.
“First of all, the prize will be bragging rights and a trophy,” Bennett said. “It’s also going to include a gift card from Jucy’s Taco.”
Bennett said last year’s event drew lots of participation. This year’s is expected to be even bigger.
“It’s going to be hot; but we will provide milk to help that,” she teased.
Billie Rogers, advertising assistant at the Marshall News Messenger, said participants may register online or pre-register by picking up a form at the Marshall News Messenger, 309 E. Austin St., by emailing brogers@marshallnewsmessenger.com or by calling Rogers at 903-927-5985.
“We’re excited to get the community together. This will be a fun event,” said Rogers.
Tickets for the 2019 East Texas Taco Festival are currently on sale at the website, eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $10 for a wrist band. VIP tickets, which include entry to a VIP section, two drink coupons, snacks and hors d’oeuvres are $40. Admission for kids ages 12 and younger is free.
To be a sponsor or for vendor information, call events coordinator Gai Bennett at 903-232-7206.