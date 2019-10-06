Special to the News Messenger
Panola College students, along with drama professor Karen King, earned recognition at the Texas Educational Theatre Association (TETA) Theatrefest 2019 in Dallas, September 25-29. King was presented with the 2019 TETA Founders Award.
Students participating were selected to serve as interns during the event. They include Bethany Crowe, Eric Dominguez, JoBeth Eddings, Raven Farmer, Justin Gonzales, Austin Graham, Haley Green, Tony Jeter, Clayton Jones, Keath Kibbey, Nicholas McCalister, Maria Mejia, Sarah Owens, Abigail Parrish, Peyton Proffitt, Hannah Williams and Catalina Zoyoquila.
Bethany Crowe, a current Panola student, won the TETA’s GOT TALENT Show. Universities were on hand for student auditions during the event, and Keath Kibbey received an acceptance letter from the University of Texas at Arlington, and scholarships offers from Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas Lutheran, University of the Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Commerce, and others.
“Our Panola College students were chosen to go to TETA and were awarded internships, which meant that these students had rooms at the Hyatt Regency Reunion Tower, convention fees of $120 per student, and eight meals comped for the five-day event. This amounted to a value of around $12,000,” King said.