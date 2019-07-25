Lamar University and Panola College have formalized an articulation agreement to better serve the needs of students interested in pursuing bachelor’s degrees.
Lamar University President Kenneth Evans and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs James Marquart and Panola College President Gregory Powell and Vice President of Instruction Billy “Bubba” Adams signed an agreement on the Lamar University campus July 18 creating innovative 2+2 programs allowing students to easily transfer to Lamar University to pursue four-year degrees after completing a two-year associate degree at Panola College.
Beginning this fall, Lamar University will offer Panola College students with associate degrees full access to online bachelor degree programs specific to their associate degrees in business, communication, criminal justice and industrial technology.
Panola College was established in 1947 and is a public community college in Carthage.
The 135-acre campus, located about 175 miles north of Beaumont, serves residents of Harrison, Marion, Panola and Shelby Counties and nearby Louisiana parishes.
The college also serves United States Air Force personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The articulation agreement is the first of a dozen agreements Lamar University will be formalizing with Texas community colleges in the coming months to increase access to four-year degrees through 2+2 online programs.