Over the weekend, the life of Tiffany Thompson, 19, of Marshall was claimed in a single-vehicle accident.
According to information released by DPS Public Information Officer, Lt. Lonny Haschel, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Thompson was traveling east on County Road 1111 (Brad Spann Road) on Saturday when — for an undetermined reason — the driver lost control and struck a tree.
Also in the vehicle were Joshua Payton, 19, of Marshall and Jacob Kirk, 18, from Waskom. Both passengers received non-incapacitating injuries, Haschel said.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is currently available, DPS said.