The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston.
A delicious luncheon of deep-fried catfish was served by Catfish Express Catering. Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones.
Lion Robert asked Lion Kent Reeves to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Heath Parker. ”Home On The Range” and “the Battle Hymn of the Republic” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves; sung “A Capella”.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Bruce Abraham, guest of Lion Dudley Swofford; Donna Lane, guest of Lion Stephen Lane and Angela Parker, guest of Lion Heath Parker. The count for the day in the Den is 26. The Thought for the Day is: “Remember today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines, and told a joke that had several groaning! Lion Chris encouraged Lions to go to the Marshall Lions facebook page. He also fined Lion Paul Martin for being late. He asked Lion Bob Swanson about the cast on his wrist – Lion Bob said he tripped over his cat! Lion Chris brought a wrist PB cuff for the Silent Auction. Lion Brenda brought three white chef’s aprons with the Lions International logo on the front for Lion Chris to auction, in preparation of the Pancake Supper – Lion Dudley Swofford, Lion Kent Reeves and Lion Dare Westmoreland were winning bidders.
Lion Chris announced that Lion Stacy Bowen’s wife, Kelly had a birthday this week, Lion Kent Reeves granddaughter, Mary Kate turned 5 and October is the anniversary of membership for Lion Bob Graves, who joined Lions in 1978. He assigned Lion Alan to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to them in the key of “B” for birthday!
Lion Wood passed out pancake supper tickets and reminded Lions to get items for the silent auction. He also mentioned that there would be no meeting next week because we will be setting up for the pancake supper.
VP Wood introduced the program, Dr. Bill Ison, who spoke on Lions Clubs’ Leader Dogs for the Blind program. The puppies designated for training are placed out for 18 months, and then sent to Rochester, MN, for specialized training as leader dogs for the blind and deaf. Ison explained that Longview and Judson Lions Clubs have sponsored the training of a dog at a cost of $500 per dog.
Dr. Ison explained that there are 1,300,000 people classified as legally blind in the US. He said that 750,000 became visually impaired this year. Ison said he taught computer science at the University of Texas and told about one blind student he taught and said he had to revise how he taught because of that. He was used to pointing at a screen or telling students to look at certain things, but that student couldn’t. He said he started teaching verbally and that the sighted students benefited, too.
Only 10% of the blind can travel independently, either with a white cane or a leader dog. Ison also said that 60% of visually impaired are unemployed, that 90% are living in low income settings, and that 43% live with depression.
Ison mentioned that Leader Dogs for the Blind was founded in 1939 by three Lions who saw a need and met it. LDB provides training for the dogs, training for the client, and Orientation and Mobility Training, which includes urban settings, (subways, bus, elevator, escalator and moving sidewalks. One training the client receives is how to deal with home deliveries. White cane training lasts for 5 days and Ison said there are currently 100 clients receiving this training.
Another service of LDB is Summer Experience Camp for 16-17 year-olds, where they receive leadership training as well as GPS equipment and training, all at no cost to the camper.
Dr. Ison answered a few questions from Lions. VP Wood thanked him for an interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood asked Lion P. A. Almquist to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.
