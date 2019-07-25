A violation of hunting laws has landed a Longview man 60 days in the Harrison County Jail.
The defendant, 21-year-old Christopher Hines, was sentenced Thursday by Harrison County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black after pleading guilty to two offenses — hunting at night and failure to retrieve or keep in edible condition. Both are Class A misdemeanors.
Judge Black approved a plea bargain agreement made in the case between the state and the defendant. Hines was given 60 days on each charge to run concurrently. He was also assessed a $1,000 fine.
According to his indictment for hunting at night, on Dec. 10, 2018, Hines hunted white-tailed deer or wild game protected by the Texas Parks and Wildlife code at a time between one-half hour after sunset and one-half hour before sunrise.
Section 62.004, which is the HUNTING AT NIGHT section of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code explains that: “No person may hunt any wild bird, wild game bird, wild fowl, or wild game animal protected by this code at any season of the year between one-half hour after sunset and one-half hour before sunrise.”
According to Hines’ indictment for “failure to retrieve or keep in edible condition,” on Dec. 10, 2018, while hunting, Hines killed a white-tailed deer in violation of Section 62.004 of the Parks and Wildlife code, and intentionally or knowingly failed to make a reasonable effort to retrieve the animal or intentionally knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence, failed to keep the edible parts of the animal in an edible condition.
Section 62.011, Subsection c under the RETRIEVAL AND WASTE OF GAME section of the Parks and Wildlife Code states that, “It is an offense if a person while hunting kills or wounds a desert bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, mule deer, or white-tailed deer in violation of Section 61.022, 62.003, 62.0031, 62.004, or 62.005 and intentionally or knowingly fails to make a reasonable effort to retrieve the animal or intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence fails to keep the edible parts of the animal in an edible condition.
“Edible parts” means the meaty portions of a carcass that are retained for consumption after quartering.
Because a plea bargain was made in both cases, Hines has no right of appeal. He will receive credit for time he’s already served.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Allen represented the state in the cases; Val Jones represented the defendant.