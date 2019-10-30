Diabetes has increased to a new high of 24 million in 3 years according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that almost 8 percent of people in the U.S. have diabetes.
Research has shown that obesity can cause serious health care problems such as diabetes, depression, heart disease and hypertension.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 64 percent of Americans are obese.
An estimated 20 percent of children are obese according to the United States Department of Agriculture Symposium on Childhood Obesity.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported the rate of adult obesity is 28.9 percent and the rate of youth obesity is 14.7 percent in Harrison County.
The adult diabetes prevalence rate has steadily increased: 6.9 percent in 2008, 9.8 percent in 2009, 11.3 percent in 2010, 11.7 percent in 2013 and 13 percent in 2018.
Are you or someone in your family at risk for Type 2 diabetes or currently trying to manage it? If you are 45 years old or older, overweight, physically inactive, or if you have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and/or triglycerides or a history of vascular disease, then you have a high risk of developing diabetes.
If you or a love one has diabetes or have a high risk of developing diabetes and you want to learn more how to prepare tasty diabetes meals, Cooking Well with Diabetes is the perfect diabetes education program for you. This program is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Harrison Family & Consumer Sciences Committee and Harrison Diabetes Task Force as well as New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The course will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and 13 from 11 a.m.- noon at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St, Marshall, TX.
Registration fee is $10 to cover expenses. Registration deadline is Oct. 31.
If you require auxiliary aids, services or other accommodations for this event due to a disability, please advise an Extension Agent of the auxiliary aid or service that you require by October 31st. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn about this fast growing disease. Be in the know and register early!!
If you have any questions regarding this topic, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903-935-8414