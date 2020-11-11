JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved, on Monday, a resolution to fund Jefferson Independent School District with state coronavirus relief funds to assist with the remaining purchase of an Operation Connectivity initiative through the Texas Education Association.
The initiative is an effort to provide broadband Internet access to students who are without WiFi for the purpose of online instruction outside of a school setting. According to the TEA, Operation Connectivity is a partnership between Governor Greg Abbott, the Dallas Independent School District and TEA to connect all of the state’s 5.5 million public school students with a device and reliable internet connection. The initiative addresses key topics such as technology, policy and funding to provide an avenue to connect students.
“This is money that was sent to all the entities. It went to all the counties and cities and schools,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell explained at the commissioners court meeting. “A portion of that can be spent on other areas. If you all have unused funds that you want to channel to another entity such as our schools, then we can use it for those purchases and those expenses that we’ve been spending on the extra coronavirus stuff, like extra custodians to do disinfecting, and touchless water fountains, and those kind of things.
“But we’ve also spent money on technology for hotspots for those kids that were trying to learn outside of the school setting,” said Barnwell.
He noted that the coronavirus relief funds given to the county from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will help the school district get reimbursement for the remaining $91,800 the district spent on the technology program through TEA.
“These funds are from the government, but if you don’t spend them they’re going to go back to the government,” he said of the coronavirus relief funds given to the county to help other entities. “So, we’re going to be gladly accepting anything y’all give us to help us out.”
Of the $400,000 the county was allocated in coronavirus relief funds, the county was given 30 percent up front. Per the interlocal agreement, the county will pay the school district’s balance for the technology fund and be reimbursed by TDEM. If TDEM does not reimburse the county, then the district will be responsible for the reimbursement.
“To make it simple, the county is just acting as a flow through as that money comes from the government,” Barnwell explained.
In other business, the court approved a resolution to reappoint Dr. Bruce Bradley to represent the county as a board member to the Marion Central Appraisal District Board.