Diane Solomon is the guest artist for the Oct. 13 meeting of the Marshall Art League. A 50-year resident of Marshall, she’s was a successful interior designer when she was captivated by a magazine on beading and other jewelry making techniques. She’s been making jewelry for eight years and is self-taught. She had her work on an online shop on Etsy. Many of her items include antique combs or other items.
She will be demonstrating how to crochet silver wire with your own items to make jewelry. The art league meeting begins with refreshments at 1:30 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. at the Visual Art Center at 208 E. Burleson. Anyone interested in art is welcome to attend.