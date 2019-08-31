Staff Reports
Marshall has joined the affiliate program Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide community improvement, litter prevention and beautification organization.
According to a news release, Keep Texas Beautiful is “a network of dedicated Texans working together to make the state the best place to live, work and play. They equip local partners and affiliates with the tools they need to build vibrant, engaged communities.”
Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful has 50 years of experience deploying resources for local clean-up, recycling and youth engagement efforts.
Keep Texas Beautiful is also a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and sponsors and coordinates education and cleanup programs such as the Great American Cleanup and the Don’t Mess with Texas® Trash-Off in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We are so excited to be an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and to become an established organization in Marshall that will serve and educate our community,” Keep Marshall Beautiful representative Mallori James said. “We can’t wait to get started making an impact in Marshall.”
Affiliate requirements include establishing and maintaining a local citizen based organization; participating in one litter prevention, beautification, community improvement or waste reduction program annually; attending an annual training session; and submitting an annual report.
“As we grow, we hope to branch out and begin working on beautification projects, educational programming with MISD, recycling programming and adopt a spot program all in addition to the litter cleanup efforts we currently have planned in our inaugural year,” James said.
The group’s first event, called Fall Sweep, is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5.
“We’ll be holding a city wide litter clean up that day and we would love to have as many volunteers as possible helping to beautify our city by cleaning up the litter around town,” James said. “We hope that this event, as well as all future events and programs, will serve to educate our citizens on how important it is to take care of our community and keep it beautiful.”
For information on upcoming events and how to get involved, contact Keep Marshall Beautiful through their Facebook page, e-mail at keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com or by contacting 903-935-4455.