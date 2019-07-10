The city of Marshall will host its regular city commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in commission chambers at City Hall, 401 S. Alamo St. in Marshall.
Items on the agenda include:
- Consent agenda: consider approval of minutes from July 27 regular meeting; report on the status of the Memorial City Hall renovation project; and consider approval of Change Order No. 7 to contract with Stiles Electric for the Memorial City Hall renovation project
- Ordinance: Consider approval of an ordinance amending the 2019 annual budget to appropriate funds for projects approved by the city commission; and consider an ordinance amending the zoning map regarding 1.09 acres (all of outlot 55), commonly known at 1006 West Grand Avenue, from retail commercial to general commercial.
- Second reading of ordinance: Consider approval of an ordinance designating the number of positions in each classification for police officers; and consider approval of an ordinance amending the 2019 annual budget to appropriate funds for city departments reorganization.
- Resolution: Consider approval of a resolution regarding a right-of-way abandonment request for improved right-of-way of East Avenue and Harvey Street, both on the west side of Grove Street (or Farm-to-Market Road 1997).
- City manager reports and requests: Consider approval to award various bids related to selling city property as advertised for Bid No. 2019-001/Sale of Property; consider approval to award various bids related to selling city property as advertised for Bid No. 2019-002/Sale of Property; consider approval of an amendment to an agreement between the city and Tanos Exploration II, LLC for reclaimed water use; consider the appointment of a member of the city commission to represent the city on the Texas Eastern 911 Board of Directors; and presentation regarding program to address community appearance.
- Consideration of items withdrawn from the consent agenda.
- Executive session: Consultation with an attorney on a matter; and consider, discuss and deliberate personnel matters.