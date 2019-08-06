The Marshall City Commission will host its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 in commission chambers at City Hall, 401 South Alamo, Marshall.
Items on the agenda include:
- Consent Agenda: Consider approval of the minutes for the July 11 and July 25 regular meetings; consider approval of a resolution authorizing the city to enter into an interlocal agreement with Region 8 Education Service Center for cooperative purchasing services through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) Program.
- Proclamation: Presentation of a proclamation in recognition of the Marshall Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary.
- Second reading of ordinance: Consider approval of a zoning ordinance text amendment specifically related to Section 18 entitled “Permits.”
- Resolution: Consider approval of a Resolution setting a date and time for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget.
- City manager reports and requests for commission consideration: Consider approval of an agreement between the city of Marshall and Wiley College for closure of the 700 block of Wiley Avenue and authorize the city manager to execute agreement; consider approval for the purchase of peripheral equipment and software upgrades for deployment of new mobile data computers in police patrol cars; and report regarding financial summary of the Memorial City Hall renovation.
- Ordinances: Consider and act upon an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of city of Marshall General Obligation Refunding Bond, Series 2019, levying an ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of said bond and enacting other provisions relating to the subject; consider and act upon an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of city of Marshall Limited Tax Note, Series 2019, levying an annual ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of said note and enacting other provisions related to the subject; and consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 27, Article IV — Traffic Code of the city of Marshall Code of Ordinances.
- Executive Session: