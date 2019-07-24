The city of Marshall will host its regular city commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25 in commission chambers at city hall, 401 South Alamo in Marshall.
Items on the agenda include:
- Consent agenda: Report regarding the status of the Memorial City Hall renovation project; monthly financial report; code enforcement report; and consider approval of a temporary contract extension between the city of Marshall and Texas Bank and Trust.
- Public hearing and ordinance: Conduct a public hearing and an amendment to official zoning map regarding a request of 0.545 acres at 805 W. Burleson St. from single-family residential to duplex; and conduct a public hearing and consider approval of a zoning ordinance text amendment specifically related to Section 18 entitled “Permits.”
- Second reading of ordinances: Consider approval of an ordinance amending the 2019 annual budget to appropriate funds for projects approved by the city commission; and consider an ordinance amending the zoning map at 1006 West Grand Ave. from retail commercial to general commercial.
- City manager requests and requests for commission consideration: Presentation of a report on the 2018 Wonderland of Lights Festival; discussion and consideration of the sale of surplus city properties; and presentation and discussion of the design-build method of construction procurement.
- Consideration of items withdrawn from the consent agenda.