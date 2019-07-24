Marshall District 4 Commissioner Amy Ware recently completed the Texas Municipal League and Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation in Round Rock on July 18-19.
Elected officials from all over the state attended the meeting, which provided an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills.
In addition, the orientation offered an opportunity to visit with elected officials from across Texas to learn how other cities are working to further the advancement of their community.
During this event, attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, financial responsibilities, ethics, economic development and media relations.
“I was excited to attend this orientation and learn as much as I could about how local government works and my responsibility as a city of Marshall Commissioner,” Ware said. “Because of this orientation, I feel I am better equipped to help put Marshall on a path of success.”
The Texas Municipal League is a voluntary association of 1,160 Texas cities.
The city of Marshall is a member of the Texas Municipal League.