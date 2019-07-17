Marshall ISD’s Pre-Kindergarten/Head Start campus will have a new location and new schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
The district is moving Marshall Early Childhood Center, formerly Washington Early Childhood Center, from its current location on Evans Street to the old South Marshall Elementary School building at 1600 Meadow St.
The move will also allow MECC to move from two half-day sessions at WECC to one full-day session at its new location because of the larger school building which can accommodate all Pre-K/Head Start students all day.
The new full-day MECC will follow the same schedule as MISD’s four elementary school campuses, beginning at 7:50 a.m. with dismissal at 3:21 p.m. each day.
The old South Marshall building had been vacant since the opening of MISD’s Legacy 2017 schools in 2017-18. Prior to that, South Marshall had served has the home of the district STEM Academy.
Since making the decision to move the early childhood campus to South Marshall, MISD has been working to renovate and retrofit the building to accommodate pre-kindergarten students.
The campus also is the home of the district’s Little Mav Academy, an all-day daycare/Pre-K program targeted specifically to children of district employees and students with children. Little Mav Academy will continue to occupy the newer wing of South Marshall, with MECC students occupying the main building.
Lesley Glanton was named the new principal of MECC earlier this month.
The old Washington Early Childhood Center on Evans Street will become the new home of Marshall Early Graduation School (MEGS), an open enrollment charter school serving students in a non-traditional setting that offers flexibility to those who prefer to work at their own pace toward graduation requirements.
MEGS will have two half-day sessions each day, with the morning session from 8:30 a.m. to noon and the afternoon session from 1-4:30 p.m. The campus will also have an evening session on from 5-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday only.
Any student who has not completed the school year of their 21st birthday may be accepted into MEGS to complete diploma requirements based on one or more of the following criteria:
- Extenuating family or health circumstances necessitating an accelerated education.
- Students retained one or more grades in high school.
- Overage students who have dropped out of school and are returning.
- Students who are married, pregnant, and/or parenting teens.
- Extenuating circumstances that put the student at risk of not completing their high school education.
- Students wanting to accelerate their graduation plan.
The first of several community information meetings regarding MEGS was held last week, with the next one scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Marshall Junior High School. Dr. Tracie Robinson is principal at MEGS.