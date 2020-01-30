The city of Marshall is currently experiencing a water main break after a local fiber-optic provider accidentally ruptured the line this afternoon.
The break occurred at the corner of Ward Street and West Grand Ave, and residents and businesses in the surrounding area may be experiencing little to no water pressure as the situation is handled.
City spokesperson Stormi Nickerson said that Public Works Director Eric Powell and his teams are on sight addressing the issue, but there is no timeline for the repairs to be completed by so far.
"They are out there working their hardest to get it fixed as soon as they can," Nickerson said.
Fire hydrants have been opened to relieve pressure to assist in repairs.
The News Messenger will be posting updates on the break as they occur.