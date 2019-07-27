Marshall High School might have a new addition on campus soon if a new fundraising campaign goes well that kicked off this week to purchase a new marquee sign for the campus.
Marshall High School principal Tina Brown and assistant football coach James Page announced via a Facebook video Monday that the campus is starting a fundraising campaign with area businesses to purchase a new $54,000 marquee sign for the high school.
“We’re going to try to get a campaign going for a new marquee sign out front ...,” Page said. “It used to be the Edward Jones marquee sign but unfortunately, due to technical difficulties, they’re no longer making parts for that particular sign and the sign has gone kaput. We need a new marquee.”
Brown said the new sign would benefit all Marshall ISD students and help keep the community informed.
“I think that would be a great place for our students to be bragged on,” Page said.
“We could do it for elementary students, too,” Brown said. “All students, elementary through high school, could benefit from that marquee.”
The district’s theme for the 2019-20 school year is, “Rewriting Our Story,” and Page said the new sign would help promote that theme.
“We’re trying to rewrite the story of our kids here,” he said. “We’re going to get businesses to partner with us here at Marshall High School to do this.”
Page said there are two payment plans available for businesses and organizations that want to participate.
Groups can either pay $200 a month or pay $2,000 up front for a year, saving $400 a month versus the monthly payment plan.
“Businesses will get their advertisement on the marquee a minimum of three times per hour,” Page said.
Marshall High School audio and visual technology students will be assisting with the maintenance of the sign and the set up of ads, Page said.
“I suggest putting a picture up there of you with your product,” Page said to the businesses. “That’d be a great place to advertise that.”
Those businesses or organizations interested in purchasing ads for the marquee sign campaign can contact Page at 903-927-8800 ext. 1189.
The two also said the campus would begin hosting a Facebook live video about the goings on at Marshall High School twice a month to help keep the community and parents informed.
To access the Marshall ISD Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/marshalltexasmavericks/