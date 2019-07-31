Community businesses and organizations across Marshall came together to “Pack the Bus” on Tuesday for the district’s school supply drive that seeks to provide free school supplies for every Marshall ISD elementary student in grades kindergarten through fifth grade by the start of school in August.
While Marshall ISD bus No. 44 was packed full of supplies on Tuesday, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said the district is still just shy of its goal to supply every elementary student.
“We did pack the bus on Tuesday but we are still accepting monetary donations if anyone would like to contribute,” Weaver said.
Next up, the district will participate in its “Pack the Bus Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Walmart in Marshall.
“Pack the Bus Day” is a partnership between Marshall ISD and Walmart that will simultaneously celebrate the store’s grand opening post-remodel, and also encourage shoppers to purchase school supplies for Marshall ISD on that tax free weekend.
Marshall ISD will have a bus at the store on Aug. 10 for shoppers to help pack full of supplies. Walmart will also donate a grant to the district to help purchase supplies for the drive.
Currently, there are 2,657 elementary students in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade enrolled in Marshall ISD.
The idea for “Pack the Bus” first came to Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson when he was asked by an area church what they could do to help the district.
“From there, we talked about having a school supply drive, and I said, ‘We need to just pack the bus,’” Gibson said previously. “We said we need to get as many churches as possible involved, and then I started thinking, ‘what if we took it even further and got civic organizations like the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Optimist Club and others involved.’ Then the idea continued growing and we thought of Marshall area groups like doctors, dentists, CPAs, attorneys and realtors.”
To donate or to drop off collected supplies, contact Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver at 903-927-8727 or weaverds@marshallisd.com. Contacts can also be made to Marshall ISD’s Special Assistant to the Superintendent Jessica Scott at 903-927-8713 or scottjl@marshallisd.com and Marshall ISD Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Ana Ramirez at 903-927-8701 or ramireza@marshallisd.com.
To see what supplies are spoken for, collected or still needed and in what quantities, see an updated list available on the Marshall ISD website at www.marshallisd.com.