Marshall ISD and Walmart will partner together in MISD’s 2019 “Pack The Bus” School Supply Drive with a “Pack The Bus” Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Marshall Walmart.
That day coincides with Walmart’s grand opening for their remodeled store, as well as tax-free weekend. MISD will have a school bus on-site and both MISD and Walmart are encouraging shoppers that day to consider purchasing school supply items on MISD’s elementary school supply list and donating them to the district’s “Pack The Bus” school supply drive.
As part of “Pack The Bus Day” at Walmart, the local Marshall retailer will also make a monetary donation via a grant awarded to MISD for the purchase of school supplies for district students.
The MISD “Pack The Bus” school supply drive is a community wide effort to provide every school supply needed for students in grades Pre-kindergarten through fifth grade this year.
MISD has been collecting supplies and monetary donations for purchase of the supplies from community businesses, churches, groups and organizations, as well as individuals, since the spring with the goal of providing every school supply for MISD students through fifth grade.
School supplies can cost families anywhere from $100 to $150 per child each year, and that’s just for the start of school. Throughout the year, parents and teachers are also constantly re-supplying their classrooms in order to give the students the materials they need in order to do their schoolwork in a safe, healthy environment.
For a district that has nearly three of every four schoolchildren coming from a family in poverty, this can be a challenging part of the educational process throughout the year for our schools and families alike.
The goal with Pack The Bus is to provide every student in MISD in grades Pre-K through fifth grade with every school supply on their list and help ease this burden on local families.
On “Pack The Bus Day,” local shoppers will have the opportunity to contribute by purchasing school supplies on the list and then helping pack the bus outside Walmart. All supplies collected will be delivered to MISD elementary school campuses and be available for students when they arrive for the start of classes on Monday, Aug. 26.
For more information on how you or your business can participate in “Pack The Bus,” contact David Weaver, MISD Director of Communications, at 903-927-8727, or Jessica Scott, MISD Community/Volunteer Coordinator, at 903-927-8713.