Staff Reports
Marshall is serving as a host site for the 12th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, one of the nation’s largest veteran nonprofit organizations, on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The race is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Telegraph Park on North Washington Avenue in Marshall.
Registration is now open for participants to run, walk or ruck (march with a backpack), and the race series is expected to draw over 60,000 participants at 50 locations worldwide.
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety.
Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in NYC — famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11 — and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq.
At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our future generations never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”
Comcast/NBCUniversal is a national sponsor of the 9/11 Heroes Run, with additional support from GORUCK.
For more information or to register, visit 911heroesrun.org/marshall, or contact local race director Travis Keeney at 903-717-4661 or marshall@911heroesrun.org.