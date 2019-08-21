The city of Marshall will host its City Hall in the Park Back to School Bash event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at Lions Park, 1201 Louisiana St.
The city will be partnering with Marshall Against Violence again this year for a school supply giveaway to include folders, glues sticks, notebooks and pencils, among other supplies.
The supplies will cover grades K-12 from the Marshall ISD school supplies list, as well as young adults at the college and university level.
The event will include free hot dogs, bottled water, cookies and chips, and the Marshall Police Department will be on hand passing out ice cream through their Cool Cops program.
There will also be a water play area featuring a water slide and other water features.
Attendees who plan to get wet should wear appropriate clothing and bring towels.
“This is a great event and is an opportunity for our community to come together and connect with each other; we hope you will join us to have fun and take advantage of this school supplies giveaway,” Communications Coordinator Cory Smith said. “We had a lot of people attend this event last year, and we hope to have even more this year.”
The police and fire departments will also bring vehicles for children to explore and have their pictures taken with officers and firefighters.
In addition, the community center at Lions Park will be open for the school supply giveaway and as a place to stay cool.
The event offers the opportunity for citizens to meet and interact with city commissioners as well as city staff in a fun, laid back atmosphere.