The Marshall Symphony Orchestra and the Marshal Regional Arts Council has announced auditions for a singer to perform at its upcoming fall concert, Voices: The Heartland Concert.
In its 12th year, the country and western music concert will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 on downtown Marshall’s Main Street.
Three auditions have been scheduled prior to the concert, as the symphony is seeking a singer for the country music themed performance. The winner will perform a song of the symphony’s choice at the event.
One qualifying audition was held Aug. 2, with a second qualifying audition scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at Telegraph Park.
Contestants may choose their own song for the qualifying auditions using either karaoke music, track or accompanist, guitar etc.
Qualifying audition winners will advance to the final round at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Legends Social Club. They will audition with the Marshall Symphony band and must sing a song from the MSO set list.
“We are really excited about this,” Marshall Symphony League President Becky Palmer said at a recent Lions Club meeting. “We are sure its going to be a great thing.”
For more information, audition forms and a song list, visit www.marshallsymphony.com. Forms must be turned in at 209 West Rusk in Marshall.